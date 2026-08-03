Jody Threat’s time with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

Threat wrapped up her run with the promotion at last week’s television tapings in Philadelphia after being granted her release.

The departure is said to have been on good terms, with the split described as amicable after Threat requested to be released from her contract.

Threat made her TNA debut in 2024 after establishing herself on the Canadian independent wrestling scene, where she had been competing since 2017.

It remains to be seen what is next for Threat following her exit from TNA, but as always, we will keep you posted as updates surface here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider