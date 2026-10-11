A familiar face to WWE fans made her TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory 2026, and she wasted little time capturing championship gold.

During Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler made her in-ring debut for TNA Wrestling, teaming with Zoey Serrano to challenge Allie and Kiera Hogan for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

The championship showdown came together following a backstage altercation that led to Allie and Hogan calling out Serrano, who was tasked with finding a partner for the match.

Serrano ultimately turned to Baszler, reuniting the former WWE teammates who previously worked together as part of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Daria Rae, who now serves as an authority figure in TNA Wrestling.

The reunion proved successful, as Serrano and Baszler defeated Allie and Hogan to capture the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

The finish saw Serrano lift Allie and send her into a knee strike from Baszler, who followed up by locking in a chokehold to secure the submission victory.

With the win, Baszler captured TNA championship gold in her first official match for the promotion, while Serrano also walked away from Bound For Glory as a new champion.

As noted, Amazing Red captured the TNA X-Division Championship in a surprise TNA in-ring return after being inducted into the 2026 class of the TNA Hall of Fame earlier in the evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@QoSBaszler arrives at #TNABoundForGlory. https://t.co/xXE83UnuCN — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026