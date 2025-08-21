Another recently released WWE Superstar is interested in making the jump to AEW.

Lacey Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter, one-half of the former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, noted during an interview with Busted Open Radio that she enjoys the style in the ring in AEW, and would love to end up there.

“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a sh*t because whatever, I wanna work,” she said. “I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f*cking go. I love the way that they work. They don’t bring the bullsh*t. They bring the fists and you know me, I’m a girl that’s down to fight. I love that.”

She continued, “So I can see myself there definitely, and just because like I said, I’ve worked with a lot of people from Mexico there, like a lot of people who mentored me. My mentor’s there. A lot of people who would bring great support system to me I feel like, versus where I feel like I didn’t have much. It was like me and Kacy (Catanzaro) fighting the world over there, and again, the girls are great over there but it’s not the same that I’ve connected with people who are over in that business… Even TNA, I would go there because some of the girls there, I know that bust their ass and they’re trying to put the division on notice as well and I’m for it. I just wanna be a part of a legacy.”

Carter was included in the mass WWE talent releases back in May.