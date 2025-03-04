Another WWE legend is headed to TNA Wrestling.

Ahead of the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view next weekend in El Paso, Texas, TNA Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar and pro wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Jr. will be appearing during the PPV weekend.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Returns To TNA Wrestling At Live Event on Saturday, March 15 in El Paso, Texas TNA Wrestling confirmed today that longtime pro wrestling great Chavo Guerrero Jr. will return to the company on Saturday, March 15, at the El Paso County Coliseum.



Chavo Jr was born and raised in El Paso and, of course, is part of the legendary Guerrero family, long tied to El Paso, including a wrestling ring in the Guerreros’ back yard. Chavo played with his uncle Eddie Guerrero in that wrestling ring while practicing moves on each other long before each became worldwide names, each winning multiple championships in WCW and WWE.



Chavo Jr has spent years in TNA, though has not been inside a TNA ring since 2019. He is a two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion with Hernandez.



The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in El Paso for two live events, March 14-15, including Sacrifice on March 14, airing live on the TNA+ app. All matches on March 15 will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S., Sportsnet+ in Canada and TNA+ around the world.



The El Paso shows will also feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA X-Division Champion Moose, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and others. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys will be in El Paso, as well as Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.



Tickets for TNA live events in El Paso are on-sale at TicketMaster.com.



About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.