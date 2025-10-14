Another recently released WWE Superstar is speaking out.

Stevie Turner, who confirmed news of her release from WWE over the weekend with two previous posts on social media, returned with an additional full-length statement addressing the news on Tuesday.

In the caption to the post on X where she released the statement, she included a brief caption.

“I’ve left WWE and wanted to share some thoughts,” the accompanying post caption read. “The future is bright and of course I’m still in my Prime.

“Thank you for reading,” she concluded.

The full-length statement released by former WWE EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner reads as follows:

I Wanted To Give It A Few Days To Process My Feelings And Deliver A Genuine Message; I’m Overwhelmed With Love And I Am So So Bloody Proud Of All I Did As Stevie Turner. From Working In Nxtuk In My Home Of London, To Leaving It All And Flying Across The World & Achieving A Life Goal By Moving To Nxt Orlando. I Was 4D, A Streamer, Made History In The First Ever Tna/nxt Match And Became The Prime Minister Of Evolve. I Loved Every Second Of Everything I Did, And Despite Not Having The Simplest Journey, I’m Proud I Always Gave 100% To Everything Presented To Me. I Have No Regrets, No Loss Of Love – Just A Heart Full Of Gratitude And Wonder For The Future. I’m Excited To Keep Working On Feature Film “Welcome To Paradise” With Crucible Films And Show What I Can Offer The World Of Voice Acting/Acting. And Of Course, I’m Excited To Lace My Wrestling Boots Again. My One Hope Is That In All I’ve Done, That I Would Have Made My Late Tag Partner Hana Kimura Proud, Because Without Her, I Would Have Never Had The Confidence To Push Further For My Dreams. See You All Soon!

For those who missed it, multiple WWE NXT, WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from the company this past week, including Wes Lee, Ridge Holland, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.