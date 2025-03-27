– As noted, Natalya expressed interest in squaring off against Japanese women’s wrestling star Miyu Yamashita at the upcoming Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII show she is scheduled to work during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Bloodsport promoter Josh Barnett surfaced on social media soon after Nattie’s comments and confirmed Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita for the April 17 event, which streams live via Triller TV.

When wrestlers of this caliber ask for a fight with one another, then a fight we will have. "Queen of Harts" Nattie Neidhart is taking on the karate fighter, Miyu Yamashita, at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. Don't miss your chance to see the these two go head to head live! pic.twitter.com/8eaM4Lws2t — (@JoshLBarnett) March 27, 2025

– Cedric Alexander wrote on Instagram about how he hopes “there’s room at the table for Cedric,” referring to The Hurt Syndicate faction in All Elite Wrestling with MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. In a response, MVP wrote back to the former fellow Hurt Business member in WWE, “ALWAYS!”

– “The Best in the World” CM Punk joined “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus on the latest installment of his popular “Celtic Warrior Workouts” digital series on his YouTube channel, which has over a million subscribers. Check out the complete episode below.