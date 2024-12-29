Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was backstage at AEW’s Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view event on Saturday night, alongside other former WWE stars AJ Francis and Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock).

Fightful Select is reporting that the 36-year old Breeze was attending the event to visit friends, as he resides in the Orlando area.

After leaving WWE in 2021, Breeze took a break from in-ring competition but returned briefly, wrestling around 20 matches between July and September 2023. Breeze has reportedly found significant success outside of wrestling and only chooses to wrestle when he desires.