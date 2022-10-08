According to Fightful Select, WWE is under the belief that one of their former stars is headed to AEW.

The report states that WWE was potentially interested in bringing back Renee Paquette, who departed the company back in 2020 after her contract expired. Since her departure, she has launched the very popular podcast entitled The Sessions and will be joining the broadcast team for the Cincinnati Bengals with their new program, Renee All Dey.

During her time in WWE she worked as a backstage reporter, host, commentator, and was the host for the WWE affiliated FS1 program, WWE Backstage. She is married to AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

NOTE: It has yet to be confirmed by AEW or Paquette that she is headed to AEW. This is what WWE sources have told the publication.

UPDATE: Louis Dangoor from GiveMeSport took to Twitter to confirm Fightful’s report.

Can confirm @SeanRossSapp’s report. The latest I heard was that the belief within many in wrestling is that Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is heading to AEW. Was also told that enquiries made to Renee about her interest in working with WWE again recently. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) October 8, 2022

