A third Hell In a Cell match has been revealed for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Sasha Banks challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to a Cell match at the pay-per-view. The challenge came after Bayley used a steel chair to end their title match by disqualification on tonight’s show. Banks won the match by DQ, but Bayley retained.
The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live on October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
“I Quit” Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)
Stay tuned for more on the Hell In a Cell card.
"You want hell? YOU GOT IT."#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/KJhySgsz1z
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
After @itsBayleyWWE got herself disqualified, @SashaBanksWWE grabbed a chair and went swinging! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/v2BWoo2Phq
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
