Another high-ranking TKO executive is on his way out of the company.

Seth Krauss, who serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Legal Counsel for WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, has announced that he will be departing the organization.

Krauss confirmed the news in a statement shared on his LinkedIn account on Saturday, November 14, revealing that he will be transitioning out of his role over the next several months.

“The time has come to turn the page,” Krauss wrote. “While I will have more to say about my future soon, I wanted to take a moment to express my deep appreciation for all those colleagues (current AND former), partners and clients that have made the last 4500+ days an amazing journey.”

He continued, “I’ll be transitioning out over the next couple of months, and hope to connect with as many as I can to say thank you. I am proud of what we accomplished and excited for the future here even as I move on to other adventures.”

According to sources within TKO, Krauss is expected to officially leave the company in January 2027.

Krauss has been part of TKO since the company was established through the merger of WWE and UFC in September 2023. He played a significant role in facilitating and overseeing the transaction that brought the two combat sports organizations together under the same corporate umbrella.

Prior to his work with TKO, Krauss held the same executive positions with WME, where he had been employed since 2014.