The lineup for next week’s special themed episode of AEW Dynamite continued to take shape on Wednesday night.

During the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, new matches were announced for the AEW Fright Night Dynamite special episode next week.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the October 30 themed episode of the show from Cleveland, OH:

* Kris Statlander vs. Kamille

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Swerve Strickland

* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

* AEW Tag Team Championships – If Private Party Loses They Will Split: Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Zay & Quen)