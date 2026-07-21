Rapper Ken Carson has hinted that he may be working with WWE in the near future.

Carson recently collaborated with Grailed on a new clothing collection and spoke with the company in an exclusive interview, where the conversation turned to his longtime love of professional wrestling.

The rapper pushed back on the idea that WWE is “fake,” explaining that he used to prove otherwise by putting his friends in Chris Jericho’s signature submission hold.

“Yeah, I was Jericho so that I could do the Walls of Jericho. That shit hurt,” Carson said. “I wanted to go to WWE so bad and never went. I’m gonna have a surprise with me and WWE.”

While Carson didn’t elaborate on what that surprise might be, he would be far from the first major music star to collaborate with the company. Bad Bunny has competed in multiple WWE matches, Travis Scott has been involved in high-profile appearances, and Lil Yachty has become a regular presence alongside WWE United States Champion Trick Williams in recent weeks.

For now, Carson’s comments remain a tease, but they suggest that some form of WWE-related project could be on the horizon.