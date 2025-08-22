— Nick Wayne will miss AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to a broken foot, according to a new report with additional details. Wayne revealed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that he would be sidelined and announced that Killswitch would take his place. The injury is legitimate.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wayne is “going to be out for a while,” though the exact length of his recovery remains unclear. It is also unknown when the injury occurred. Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Wayne filmed the promo that aired on AEW Dynamite from his home.

Wayne, the current ROH World Television Champion, is expected to miss ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29, though this has not been officially confirmed.

— Athena recently spoke about her developing alliance with Mercedes Mone in a new interview. The two joined forces on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, teaming up against their Forbidden Door opponents Toni Storm and Alex Windsor.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground Podcast,” Athena was asked whether she would consider teaming with Mone long-term to pursue potential AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships, should the titles be introduced.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On possibly teaming up with Mone for more gold: “Look, I’ve never been super into belt collectors, because I don’t like that. TSA Pre-check issue trying to get through security. I can only imagine her life is a nightmare right now, which I would love to film and record. If I see her one day, I’m just gonna film it as they take it all out, just to show you, I’m like, ‘This is why.’

On her dynamic with Mone: “Honestly, vibing is a strong word. I think keep your enemies close is kind of the method. The enemy of my enemy is my friend type vibe. Honestly, she’s one of the best in the world. I am the best in the world, but it’s really cool to have us all in a match. I think, when we had Dynamite, that was the first time all three of the champions were in the same match at the same time. So that was a cool moment.

“Mercedes has to up her game a little bit. She can’t be distracted with this ‘Timeless’ hussy. I’m sorry, I don’t know what she has going on in her head when it comes to Toni Storm. Hopefully, when I beat Toni Storm, that will be the end of this nonsense. Maybe if she wants to join MIT, go through the proper minion training, we can maybe do something with that. We could use a Minion CEO. I think that’s possible. But you know what, we’re two of the best women in the world, like I all jokes and fun aside, it’s been interesting, very much so unforeseen, because I rather beat her for the TBS Championship than tag. But like, also, if the opportunity presents itself, I know we’re both very competitive. We’re both very aggressive when it comes to being the best in the world. Why not [team up]?”

Kip Sabian is set for action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, calling the moment the pinnacle of his career so far. At Sunday’s pay-per-view event, Sabian will team with Luchasaurus to take on Cope and Christian Cage. Speaking with BBC News to promote the event, Sabian shared his thoughts on the opportunity.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On having his biggest match to date at the show: “I feel like now my time is starting to come. I have put in the work. People refer to it as paying your dues. I think I have paid a lot of dues.”

On his hard work to get to the moment: “I feel like it’s something I have worked hard for especially when I go back to the Norfolk days training with the Knight family, training with World Association of Wrestling (WAW). To now go into having a tag match against probably the best known tag team especially for my generation… it’s a great story to be doing the biggest match of my career in England.”