Yet another notable non-WWE talent is in “The City of Brotherly Love” this week.

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been spotted in the Philadelphia, PA. area ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

While Raw is in Philly tonight, the WWE NXT show for this week is also in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, and Joe Hendry has already been announced for the show.

As noted, other non-WWE talents in Philly today ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw include Mr. Iguana and El Hijo Del Vikingo.

