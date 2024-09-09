Following the September 2 post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Monday Night Raw last week, Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane surfaced on social media to address a small injury she suffered during her match on the show.

Competing alongside fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY in a high-stakes WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout against Unholy Union duo Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the 9/2 red brand prime time program, Sane suffered a laceration that led to blood pouring down her face.

After the 9/2 show wrapped up, Sane shared a photo of herself with trickles of blood still on her face backstage at Ball Arena in Denver. The caption to the post included the “thumbs up” emoji, indicating she is okay despite the wound.

The cut during the aforementioned tag-team title eliminator bout appeared to take place when Sane jumped from the top rope to the outside and hit her face on the commentary desk upon landing.

In another update, Sane took to X on Monday to share a new photo of the laceration on her face after it was cleaned up and stitches were put in. Check out the photo below.