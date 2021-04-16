Nevaeh has reportedly left Impact Wrestling.

Last night’s edition of “Before The Impact” saw Nevaeh lose to her former tag team partner, Havok. That was her last match with the company. F4Wonline.com reports that she was not under contract, despite being with the company since April 2020.

She tweeted about the departure and wrote, “Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. [heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on Nevaeh’s future. You can see her related posts below:

Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. 💜 https://t.co/UgcqHQqsBf — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) April 16, 2021

