The late-announcements for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continue to roll-in.

As noted, WWE will make a history-making announcement on the show, and other late changes and additions were confirmed for the program this evening at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

In another update, WWE.com has confirmed the addition of Bayley vs. Candice LeRae in one-on-one action for the November 8 show.

Bayley goes one-on-one with Candice LeRae Bayley’s growing rivalry with Candice LeRae continues as The Role Model takes on The Poison Pixie, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on USA.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.