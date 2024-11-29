The late-changes for TNA Turning Point 2024 continue to come in.

As noted, heading into tonight’s show, which is presented as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Gia Miller was featured in a breaking news video announcement to inform fans of a late change to the lineup.

It was announced that Trey Miguel was unable to make the show due to travel issues, and that they would announce a replacement for him to join Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA in the scheduled six-man tag-team match against The Hardys and Ace Austin.

There is a potential spoiler regarding a former top WWE Superstar being Trey Miguel’s replacement.

In another update, Joe Hendry kicked off the “Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024” show to cut a promo on the official pre-show for tonight’s special event.

During his pre-show promo, Hendry informed fans that PCO was not able to make it to the show tonight, and as a result, Rhino will be replacing him in the scheduled Turkey Bowl match, which also features Hendry, Brian Myers, Hammerstone John Skyler and Eric Young.