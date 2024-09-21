Yet another late spoiler has surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

The sophomore installment of the WWE SmackDown on USA Network series tonight will feature an announcement regarding a special stipulation match coming up in the near future.

As noted, Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match was suggested by WWE Hall of Fame legend Vickie Guerrero last week on SmackDown Lowdown, and subsequently green lit by WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

No date was ever announced for the proposed bout, however.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, it will be announced that Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match will take place in two weeks time.

Bet. Thank you Vicky https://t.co/sXR1XUbP7H — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) September 14, 2024

