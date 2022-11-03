FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service.

We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.

In an update, longtime Ohio indie promotion AIW (Absolute Intense Wrestling) announced today that they have also joined FITE+. The AIW library is now available, and all future live events will stream on the platform.

The next AIW live event will be Hell On Earth XVII, scheduled for Friday, November 25 from Force Sports in Eastlake, OH. Matt Cardona will make his AIW return during the event.

AIW issued the following:



All future AIW live broadcasts as well as the entire AIW video library will be available on Fite’s streaming platform Fite+ for only $4.99 a month. Fite+ will feature not only AIW but some of the top independent wrestling companies in the world including but not limited to GCW,Black Lable Pro, Glory Pro Wrestling, and much more.



Since 2005 AIW has become a staple of independent wrestling and one of the top promotions in the United States working with some of the biggest stars in the industry over the last 17 years. AIW’s video library features some of the most recognizable talents in the industry including Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, MJF, Jon Moxley Britt Baker, Terry Funk, Adam Cole, Swoggle, Ethan Page, The Young Bucks, Nikki Storm (Nikki ASH),Matt Cardona, Colt Cabana, AJ Styles, and many more.



AIW prides itself on being a breeding ground for the stars of tomorrow and our upcoming lineups feature some of the industries most talked about prospects including Joshua Bishop, Derek Dillinger, Bulking Season, Joseline Navarro, Dominic Garrini, Isaiah Broner, Pretty Boy Smooth, Wes Barkley, Eric Taylor, Ziggy Haim, Members Only, and many more. For those who watch AIW via physical media or digital download all of our titles will remain for sale on Smartmarkvideo.com as will all future releases.



Learn more About AIW’s Notable Alumni Here: https://www.aiwrestling.com/roster/notable-aiw-alumni/



Learn More About AIW’s Video Library Coming To Fite+ Here: https://www.aiwrestling.com/results/



FITE+ is currently available via 7-day free trial for a limited time only.

