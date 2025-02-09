The list of WWE releases continues to grow.

As noted, a total of ten known WWE releases have been reported since Friday night. For those who missed it, among those included in the latest round of WWE releases were the following:

* Luke Gallows

* Karl Anderson

* Akam of AOP

* Rezar of AOP

* Paul Ellering

* Cedric Alexander

* Sonya Deville

* Blair Davenport

* Isla Dawn

* Giovanni Vinci

In an update, an eleventh name has come to light.

One source is reporting that Legado del Fantasma member from the current SmackDown brand in WWE, Elektra Lopez, was also released from the company on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Lopez originally signed with and joined WWE back in 2021.

For a detailed backstage news update regarding the reasons behind many of the 11 WWE releases, as well as additional notes on other WWE cuts, click here.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)