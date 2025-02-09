The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to take shape.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video on social media announcing some updates to the scheduled lineup for the February 10, 2025 episode of WWE Raw.

The red brand shot-caller announced in a X video that CM Punk will be appearing on Monday’s show, and that Dakota Kai has been medically cleared, and will join fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY in tag-team action against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Previously announced for the 2/10 episode of Raw on Netflix is Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as the return of the newest addition to the red brand, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

