The lineup for the next Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport show continues to take shape.

On Friday, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and MMA legend surfaced on social media to announce the addition of another WWE main roster Superstar for the upcoming Bloodsport XIII show on April 17.

Joining the mix for the 4/17 show during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV. is Karrion Kross.

“A man from the very beginning of Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport is coming back to hone his killer instinct,” Barnett wrote. “What better place in the world then, than the kill-or-be-killed mat of Bloodsport XIII? Say hello again to Karrion Kross.”

Also scheduled for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII are Pete Dunne, Jonathan Gresham, “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and many others.