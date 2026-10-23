Another major international event scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed, while a new missile threat has added to ongoing security concerns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

On Friday, October 23, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics announced that the United Nations World Data Forum and Second Saudi Statistical Forum, originally scheduled for November 9 through November 12 in Riyadh, have been postponed until 2027.

The announcement comes just over two weeks before WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium on November 7.

According to Reuters, Saudi officials cited the importance of ensuring broad international participation and a successful event when announcing the postponement. However, the authority did not specifically attribute the decision to security concerns.

The development follows the postponement of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference, which had been scheduled for October 26 through October 29.

Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition officials confirmed that air defense systems intercepted another ballistic missile heading toward Riyadh early Friday morning.

The missile was reportedly intercepted shortly after 4 a.m. local time. Authorities also reported intercepting a separate ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait, along with two drones directed toward southern Saudi Arabia.

No casualties or damage were reported in connection with Friday’s interceptions.

The latest developments come amid growing uncertainty surrounding major international events in Saudi Arabia, with repeated attacks on airports and other infrastructure resulting in casualties, flight cancellations and travel restrictions.

Earlier this week, TKO executive Ari Emanuel publicly addressed the situation during an interview with Fox News, confirming that the company continues to monitor conditions daily while considering potential alternative locations for upcoming events.

“Right now, everything’s still set. This weekend coming up in Abu Dhabi, we have a UFC fight. We have in the middle of November a Frieze art show. So far, so good. Nothing’s been canceled,” Emanuel said.

Asked whether TKO was receiving government briefings and evaluating potential relocation options, Emanuel added:

“Yeah, we have a whole team kind of working on this, and kind of when—and if that doesn’t happen, where we can move it. It’s a daily monitoring.”

Despite the latest security developments and the postponement of other major events in Riyadh, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel.

The premium live event remains scheduled for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium.

We will continue to monitor the situation for further updates.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel Results coverage.