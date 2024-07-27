AEW has announced new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Collision and has provided an early lineup for the July 31st Dynamite.
Lio Rush will battle PAC on Collision, a matchup that was announced by AEW President Tony Khan.
TOMORROW, Sat, 7/27
Arlington, TX
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@IamLioRush vs @BASTARDPAC
Two of the most exciting stars in all of pro wrestling collide 1-on-1 tomorrow!
Lio Rush vs PAC
on Saturday Night Collision live in Texas on @TNTdrama TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7VcwChetwN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 27TH COLLISION:
-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
-PAC vs. Lio Rush
-FTR vs. MxM
-Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV
Then, Willow Nightingale accepted Kris Statlander’s eliminator title matchup for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.
The CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale BLINDSIDED!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@willowwrestles | @callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway | @ReneePaquette | @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/jo5ws09gVb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024
EARLY LINEUP FOR JULY 31st DYNAMITE:
-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander CMLL World Women’s Champion Eliminator
-Bryan Danielson will speak