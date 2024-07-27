AEW has announced new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Collision and has provided an early lineup for the July 31st Dynamite.

Lio Rush will battle PAC on Collision, a matchup that was announced by AEW President Tony Khan.

TOMORROW, Sat, 7/27

Arlington, TX

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@IamLioRush vs @BASTARDPAC Two of the most exciting stars in all of pro wrestling collide 1-on-1 tomorrow! Lio Rush vs PAC

on Saturday Night Collision live in Texas on @TNTdrama TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7VcwChetwN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 27TH COLLISION:

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

-PAC vs. Lio Rush

-FTR vs. MxM

-Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

Then, Willow Nightingale accepted Kris Statlander’s eliminator title matchup for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

EARLY LINEUP FOR JULY 31st DYNAMITE:

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander CMLL World Women’s Champion Eliminator

-Bryan Danielson will speak