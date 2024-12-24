The lineup for the final episode of WWE Raw of the USA Network Era continues to take shape.

Following the December 23 episode of the weekly two-hour red brand program, a new match was announced for next week’s show on December 30.

In a digital exclusive video released after the show, Pete “Don’t Call Me Butch” Dunne confronted R-Truth and Natalya and issued a challenge to Truth for the 12/30 show, the last of 2024.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

* Chad Gable vs. Otis

* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

* CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be under one roof

* Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.