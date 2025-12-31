Another matchup has officially been added to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

During an in-ring segment on the taped December 30 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Izzi Dame addressed Tatum Paxley, prompting Paxley to come out to confront her face-to-face.

Paxley didn’t waste time getting to the point. She challenged Dame to a singles match at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, making it clear that The Culling—Niko Vance and Shawn Spears—will be barred from getting involved.

Dame attempted to cheap-shot Paxley to close the segment, but the plan backfired. Paxley countered the sneak attack and dropped Dame in the middle of the ring.

The rivalry between the two has been brewing for months. Dame previously defeated Paxley at the Deadline Premium Live Event, a victory that came with help from Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

That betrayal carried over to NXT Gold Rush, where Dame, Spears, and Vance turned on Paxley and cost her the NXT Women’s Championship during week one of the special.

Now, with outside interference off the table, Paxley is looking for payback.

With this now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for NXT New Year’s Evil:

* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Leon Slater

* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kendal Grey

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Thea Hail (c) vs. Blake Monroe

