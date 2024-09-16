A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the Monday, September 16 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program, WWE has announced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in singles action.

Nattie returned on last week’s show in Calgary on September 9 and helped Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega defeat the Pure Fusion Collective of Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.

Now, Nattie will go one-on-one against Stark on 9/16.

Previously announced for the 9/16 Raw show:

* CM Punk’s return

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* The New Day vs. The Judgment Day (World Tag-Team Titles)

Can @NatbyNature teach @ZoeyStarkWWE a lesson in respect or will it be a triumphant night for Pure Fusion Collective? pic.twitter.com/algSTzG9sr — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2024