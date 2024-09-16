A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.
Ahead of the Monday, September 16 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program, WWE has announced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in singles action.
Nattie returned on last week’s show in Calgary on September 9 and helped Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega defeat the Pure Fusion Collective of Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.
Now, Nattie will go one-on-one against Stark on 9/16.
Previously announced for the 9/16 Raw show:
* CM Punk’s return
* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. The Judgment Day (World Tag-Team Titles)
Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.
