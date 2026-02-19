Another match has been added to the lineup for this week’s post-No Surrender edition of TNA iMPACT.

The February 19 episode of TNA Wrestling’s Thursday Night iMPACT will air on AMC, and officials have confirmed a new tag team contest for the show.

Rich Swann will team up with BDE to take on Sinner and Saint, the duo of Travis Williams and Judas Icarus.

The company hyped the bout in its official announcement, stating:

“It’s the fallout from TNA No Surrender TOMORROW at 9/8c on AMC TV, AMC Plus, and TNA+, and at 8pm ET on Sportsnet 360,” the announcement began. “BDE stands under the learning tree of former TNA World Champion Rich Swann as they take on Sinner and Saint on TNAi MPACT.”

The tag team clash joins an already stacked lineup for the fallout episode.

Also advertised is Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket Match, Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat, and Trey Miguel defending the TNA International Championship against Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, who will be accompanied by Arianna Grace.

In addition, TNA World Champion Mike Santana is scheduled to appear as the promotion continues to build momentum coming out of No Surrender.