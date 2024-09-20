The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

During the September 19 post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, Heather Reckless appeared in a backstage segment with Ash By Elegance and George Iceman.

The newcomer to the TNA Knockouts division tried taking them up on their offer from last week for a makeover and to help her learn the ropes.

While talking with Ash and Iceman, Reckless informed them that she has a match scheduled for next week’s show against Xia Brookside. She asked if they would watch it, and they told her they would consider it.

As noted, TNA also announced Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner from WWE NXT taking on Rosemary and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo on the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

