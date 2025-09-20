The lineup for next week’s WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

As noted, during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown it was announced that Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax will take place next Friday night on the blue brand show with the WWE Women’s Championship on-the-line.

If that wasn’t enough, an additional women’s tag-team bout has also been announced for the September 26 episode.

Giulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab joins the triple-threat women’s world title tilt on the 9/26 blue brand show, which emanates from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

