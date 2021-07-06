Another tag team match has been added to the ROH Best In the World card.

Ring of Honor has announced that The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe) will take on PJ Black and Brian Johnson at the pay-per-view.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Fight Without Honor Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide) vs. The Foundation (Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams) (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe) vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)

Hour One

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita

