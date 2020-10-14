Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE announced the match this afternoon. The match was made after Gargano blamed Theory for his loss to NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at the recent “Takeover: 31” event.

As seen in the video below, Theory revealed that he approached NXT General Manager William Regal and had the match made. He also predicted that Priest will retain his title over Dexter Lumis on tonight’s show. Theory says Lumis can’t possibly go into tonight’s match at 100% because of how he left him last week.

Gargano responded to the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “Tonight. There are lessons to be learned.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Ember Moon gives an exclusive interview

* Update on Halloween Havoc

* More on the return of Toni Storm

* Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to name new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango

EXCLUSIVE: There's quite the score to settle TONIGHT on @WWENXT! "Since @JohnnyGargano wants to run his mouth, I went and talked to @RealKingRegal and it looks like we're gonna have ourselves a match tonight on #WWENXT!" – @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/9DxMvV0ctR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 14, 2020

Tonight. There are lessons to be learned. pic.twitter.com/aFX0ybUNLK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 14, 2020

