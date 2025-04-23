AEW continues to make late additions to tonight’s Dynamite.

Ahead of the April 23 episode, the company has confirmed the addition of Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in singles action, as well as a promo segment featuring AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate.

The match joins the previously announced new match for the show, which will see Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay & Brody King.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is an appearance by Master P, FTR returning from suspension, Young Bucks vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinals.

The show is broadcasting live coast to coast this week.

TONIGHT!

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE Coast to Coast

8ET / 7CT / 6MT / 5PT on TBS + MAX We'll hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate TONIGHT! For weeks @the_MJF has been seeking three thumbs up, will @fightbobby + @Sheltyb803 finally approve MJF TONIGHT? pic.twitter.com/72enIDaQfw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2025