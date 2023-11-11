Some more matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Fightful Select is reporting that Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander and an LWO promo will also take place tonight in addition to the previously announced content for the show.

Also scheduled is Bayley, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY along with Dakota Kai at ringside against Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Bianca Belair.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito, Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight, Bayley addressing Damage CTRL’s future, Kairi Sane’s return and Kevin Owens filling in for Corey Graves on commentary.

