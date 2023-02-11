Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show.

We noted before how Thursday’s Impact saw Bailey accept Gresham’s challenge for a match at No Surrender. Now Impact has officially announced the match, but for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw was previously announced for the pre-show.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube and Impact Plus, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.