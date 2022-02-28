Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for WrestleMania Saturday.

WWE confirmed today that Belair vs. Lynch will take place during Night One of WrestleMania 38. This is the same night that Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place on.

WWE has not confirmed which match will headline Night One, but it’s believed Rousey vs. Flair will close the show.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

