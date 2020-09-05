AEW has announced on Twitter that Joey Janela will be taking on Serpentico on tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view preshow, also known as the Buy In. This joins the previously announced Dark Order versus Private Party tag contest.

ALL OUT: BUY IN!

➡️ @JANELABABY vs. @KingSerpentico

➡️ Private Party vs. Dark Order Watch the Buy-In TONIGHT at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/eTzrO1lOvC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara Broken Rules Match

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Dark Order versus Matt Cardona/Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Scorpio Sky

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-The Young Bucks versus Jurassic Express

-Britt Baker versus Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match

