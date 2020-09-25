Former MMA star turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett has announced two matchups for his October 11th Bloodsport special done in conjunction with Game Changer Wrestling. They are Erik Hammer versus Kal Jal Jak and Matt Makowski versus Major League Wrestling star Simon Grimm. Grimm joins fellow MLW colleague Calvin Tankman at the event, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.
