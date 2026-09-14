The X-Division Championship match at TNA Bound For Glory continues to take shape.

TNA announced that Cedric Alexander has been added to the match for the vacant X-Division Championship at the October 11 pay-per-view. Alexander automatically qualified for the bout by exercising his rematch clause.

He joins Fabian Aichner and KC Navarro in the match, with additional participants still to be determined.

“Via his rematch clause, Cedric Alexander has automatically qualified for the match for the vacant X-Division Title at TNA Bound For Glory on October 11 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Yuengling Center in Tampa,” TNA announced.

The X-Division Championship was recently vacated by Leon Slater after he exercised Option C, relinquishing the title in exchange for a shot at Nic Nemeth’s TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory.

TNA Bound For Glory takes place on Sunday, October 11 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.