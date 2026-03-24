A major opportunity is coming for one of WWE’s newest breakout prospects.

The men’s winner of the latest season of WWE LFG, Shiloh Hill, is officially set to take the next step in his rise, as interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Hill will compete in a high-stakes gauntlet match on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Stone shared the news in a social media video (see below), catching Hill in the middle of unloading the ring truck. After congratulating the young standout on his recent success, Stone quickly delivered the announcement, before making a fast exit, leaving the heavy lifting behind.

Classic Stone.

Hill now joins Jackson Drake and Dion Lennox as the confirmed participants in Tuesday’s gauntlet bout. The stakes are significant, as the winner will earn a shot at Myles Bourne and the NXT North American Championship on one of the brand’s biggest stages.

That title opportunity will come at NXT Stand & Deliver, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.