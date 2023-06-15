After reports that AEW has been looking to hire more people now that they’re launching another program, Collision, it was reported that former WWE/Impact Wrestling writer Jimmy Jacobs has been hired by the company.

There is another name that the promotion has brought into work backstage. Pwinsider reports former Impact Wrestling star/WWE developmental talent Kevin Matthews is now under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Matthews worked as a wrestler for Impact from 2017-2019. He also worked matches for AEW that aired on Dark and Dark: Elevation when those shows were still being taped.

Matthews was working Wednesday’s Dynamite event in a behind-the-scenes capacity, although the exact position is unknown.