Three matches up, three headlines down.

As noted, Kevin Owens returned and became No. 1 Contender in the opening match of the evening at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026, an on-the-fly executive decision made by reinstated SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that led to Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor being changed to Zayn vs. Balor vs. Owens vs. Gunther.

The newsworthy headlines didn’t stop there.

In the second bout on the show, Baron Corbin, in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE, would go on to pick up the victory over Trick Williams to become the brand new WWE United States Champion.

And then in the third match, another headline-inspiring moment took place.

In the multiple-woman ladder match to crown an interim Women’s Champion due to current title-holder Rhea Ripley being on the sidelines with an injury, it was Chelsea Green who emerged victorious to become the new Interim WWE Women’s Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

CHELSEA GREEN IS THE INTERIM WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/po8ZdKO1QM — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026