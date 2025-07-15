A new challenger has stepped up to “The Man.”

Lyra Valkyria is officially set to face Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

The bout was confirmed following this week’s episode of WWE Raw, where Valkyria defeated Bayley in a hard-fought two-out-of-three falls match to earn the title shot.

The decisive fall came when Bayley attempted to drag the action back to the center of the ring after Lyra neared the ropes during a cross-face attempt. Valkyria reversed course, lifted Bayley up, and connected with her Night Wing finisher for the win.

Following the victory, Valkyria’s celebration was cut short when Lynch made her way out and taunted her SummerSlam opponent with the championship in hand, setting the stage for their upcoming showdown.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with Cardi B. serving as the host of the show.