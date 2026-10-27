A new championship match has been made official for WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

During the October 26 episode of WWE Raw from Fresno, California, Penta and Je’Von Evans were granted an opportunity to challenge The Vision for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at the upcoming premium live event.

The announcement came following a chaotic opening match that saw Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn successfully defend his title against Evans.

During the closing moments of the match, Penta made his way to ringside with referee Eddie Orengo, teasing a potential WWE Money in the Bank cash-in. However, Bron Breakker attacked Penta before anything could happen.

Evans briefly took Breakker out with a dive to the floor, but Zayn capitalized on the distraction and finished off ‘The Young OG’ with a Helluva Kick to retain his championship.

Following the match, Breakker entered the ring and attacked Evans as Zayn stepped aside. Penta attempted to make the save, but Bronson Reed joined the assault, with Logan Paul watching from the apron.

Breakker delivered Torpedo Spears to both Evans and Penta, while Reed followed up with Tsunamis on each of them, leaving the two laid out as The Vision stood tall.

Later in the broadcast, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce visited Penta and Evans in the trainer’s room to check on their condition.

Evans made it clear that he wasn’t finished with The Vision, while Penta demanded a shot at the World Tag Team Championships.

Pearce agreed to the request, officially announcing that Penta and Evans will challenge The Vision for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.