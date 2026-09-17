Hangman Page and Brodido are headed to AEW All Out.

Page teamed with Brody King and Bandido to take on The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong in trios action on the September 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match carried significant stakes, as the winning team would earn a shot at the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out on September 26.

Page, King and Bandido ultimately picked up the victory, continuing their recent winning ways. The finish saw Page connect with the Buckshot Lariat on Strong to secure the pinfall and the title opportunity.

Their opponents at All Out have yet to be determined.

The Demand will challenge Swerve Strickland and New Level for the AEW World Trios Championships on the September 23 episode of Dynamite, with the winners advancing to defend the titles against Page and Brodido at All Out.