Amazing Red is officially headed to the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The longtime X-Division pioneer received the surprise announcement following the Ultimate X match at TNA Slammiversary, where he competed in his first TNA match in 15 years.

After the match concluded, Frankie Kazarian addressed the crowd before introducing a special video package celebrating Amazing Red’s contributions to the company. The tribute ended with the announcement that Red will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The honor recognizes one of the most influential high-flyers in TNA history, whose innovative in-ring style helped shape the X-Division during the promotion’s early years.

Amazing Red joins ODB as a member of the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame class. TNA previously announced back in April that ODB would also receive the prestigious honor later this year.

TNA has not yet revealed the date or location for its 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.