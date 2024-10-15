The announcements for this week’s relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion continue to roll in.

On Tuesday, the official X account for MLP announced a new match for night two of the two-night “Forged In Excellence” special events at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Classy Ali will defend the QPW Qatar Championship against El Reverso at night two on October 20.

Also scheduled for the two-night show on 10/19 and 10/20:

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 (10/19/2024)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 2 (10/20/2024)

* AEW International Title: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* ROH Women’s World Title: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw