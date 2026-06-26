A new match has been added to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Buy In.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media on Thursday evening to announce that Skye Blue will face Maika in the final Survival of the Fittest Qualifier for the TBS Championship.

“Skye Blue vs. Maika, ‘The Triangle of Madness’ war vs STARDOM won’t be waged by Thekla alone,” Khan began in the X announcement. “Skye Blue will fight STARDOM’S Maika in the final Survival of the Fittest Qualifier at The Buy In THIS SUNDAY!”

The match was announced for The Buy-In pre-show leading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Whomever emerges victorious in Sunday’s bout will move on to the actual TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match on AEW Dynamite on July 1 against Hikaru Shida, Persephone, Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata and Harley Cameron.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 27 from San Jose, CA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverge of the show