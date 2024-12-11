The lineup for this week’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.
Ahead of the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 show on Friday, December 13, the company has announced a new match pitting Ace Austin of ABC one-on-one against Trent Seven.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the December 13 show:
* TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis
* TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* #1 Contender For TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Leon Slater vs. JDC
* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven
Make sure to check back here after the show on Friday night for complete TNA Final Resolution 2024 results.
BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin faces off with @trentseven at #TNAFinalResolution LIVE on December 13 on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!
Get TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/9IIhMDrtkn pic.twitter.com/sYQ7N9bUIY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 11, 2024