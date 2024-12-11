The lineup for this week’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Ahead of the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 show on Friday, December 13, the company has announced a new match pitting Ace Austin of ABC one-on-one against Trent Seven.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the December 13 show:

* TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis

* TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

* #1 Contender For TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Leon Slater vs. JDC

* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven

Make sure to check back here after the show on Friday night for complete TNA Final Resolution 2024 results.